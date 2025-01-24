Loveyapa actress Khushi Kapoor opens up about competition with sister Janhvi Kapoor: ‘It’s so strange…’

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a heartwarming bond, which is visible in their constant support for each other. The former is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Loveyapa and recently opened up about competition with her sister in the industry. Khushi revealed that there was no such rivalry between them, and she found that thought quite ‘strange.’

In a recent interview with Varinder Chawla’s team, Khushi Kapoor was asked about competition with her sister Janhvi Kapoor since they are actresses in the same era. In response, Khushi mentioned that there was no competition between them. She said, “That thought is so foreign to both of us. It’s so strange to think that we could be competing at all.”

Talking about a scenario in which they were up for the same project, Khushi said she would consider it a win if Janhvi got it over her. She stated that her sister would also think the same. “I don’t think there would ever be any kind of other way to look at it,” added Khushi.

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor broke the internet with their reel on Loveyapa’s song Loveyapa Ho Gaya. In the video, the sibling duo was seen wearing black sunglasses and doing the hookstep of the song. Their father, Boney Kapoor, made a cameo appearance twice as he sang the alaap. He left his daughters in splits.

In the caption, Khushi wrote, “Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya (Stepped out to fall in love, but dad came) #Loveyapa.” Watch the video here!

In Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor is paired opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The film marks the big-screen debut of both of these young talents. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her upcoming lineup. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. The film arrives in cinemas on April 18, 2025. Janhvi has another romantic movie called Param Sundari. She is currently shooting for the same with Sidharth Malhotra.

