Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Jab We Met’s Geet is her favorite character in 25 years of career: ‘Still resonating in a pop-culture way’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has portrayed various characters on the screen in 25 years of her career, which have been loved by the audience. Among those is the iconic Geet from Jab We Met, which Kareena also recently revealed as her favorite. She shared that the character still resonated in a ‘pop-culture way’ with India.

During her recent appearance at the NDTV World Summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked what was her favorite character that she has played in 25 years of her career. In response, she talked about Geet from Jab We Met.

Kareena stated, “She represents a certain punjabiness and a girl who has dreams, who wants to dream big and follow her heart, and just do what she wants. And I think that’s how that character, 20-25 years later, is still resonating in a pop-culture way to India.”

She also mentioned that the global audience enjoyed Indian films because they stay true to their heritage. Bebo shared that they waited for the song and dance. She continued by saying that there were various kinds of international cinema, but somewhere people enjoy the Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars stage.

Jab We Met is a romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz Ali. It starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, released in 2007. The film was re-released in cinemas in September 2024 as part of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that a film festival will be held in honor of Kareena’s 25 years in the industry.

Advertisement

The film festival was held from September 20 to 27, 2024. Alongside Jab We Met, other famous films of Kareena like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Aśoka, Chameli, and Omkara were also re-released in theaters.

Kareena’s new film The Buckingham Murders was released in cinemas on September 13. The crime thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta, is set to premiere on Netflix very soon. Bebo’s next movie is Singham Again.

On the personal front, Kareena celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan on October 16 at the Pataudi Palace in Delhi. They were accompanied by their sons Taimur and Jeh.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra Birthday: When actress revealed she would like Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie to watch THIS movie of hers