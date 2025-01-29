Dhoom Dhaam actress Yami Gautam reveals how she balances work and parenting son Vedavid: 'When it comes to women, we are capable...'

Yami Gautam stepped into the phase of parenthood in 2024 as she welcomed her first child with her husband, Aditya Dhar. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Dhoom Dhaam. Yami recently opened up about balancing work and parenting her son Vedavid. She expressed that women are capable of doing a lot more than we think.

During the recent trailer launch of Dhoom Dhaam, Yami Gautam opened up about motherhood. She mentioned that she was a working mother and there was nothing bad about it. She said, “When it comes to women, we are capable of doing much more than we can think.” The actress further acknowledged the support of her and her husband Aditya Dhar’s families.

Yami revealed that when they were working, their parents were looking after the baby. She stated that they were both able to work because they trusted their parents. The actress expressed how life was all about balance. She admitted that as a mother or a father, their son’s safety was always on their mind, but they also had to continue doing their work.

Yami mentioned, “If I am sitting here as a committed professional, I have to do my job right and then go back home.” She added that being a parent was a ‘never-ending job’ and gave an example of how her own mother was still taking care of her.

Advertisement

Coming to Yami Gautam’s next film Dhoom Dhaam, it is a wedding-themed action comedy. The actress will be seen opposite Pratik Gandhi. The film will premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025, the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. The movie is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

The official trailer of the film has already been unveiled, and it offers a peek into the entertainment that awaits the audience. The story revolves around a newlywed couple, Koyal and Veer. Their wedding night takes a chaotic turn when some goons come knocking and want to know about a certain Charlie’s location.