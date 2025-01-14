WATCH: Yami Gautam beams with absolute joy as she performs bhangra with sister Surilie; fans gush over their bond

Yami Gautam started a new chapter of her life in 2024 as she welcomed her first child with her husband Aditya Dhar. The actress has been offering a peek into her motherhood with candid glimpses on social media. Now, in a video shared by her sister Surilie, Yami could be seen beaming with absolute joy and performing bhangra without a care in the world. Fans also couldn’t stop gushing over the siblings’ bond.

Today, January 14, 2025, Surilie Gautam took to Instagram and shared a reel with her sister Yami Gautam. In the clip, the duo did bhangra and grooved to Surilie’s song Jatt Suraj Kha Juga. Dressed in a magenta kurti and pants, Yami looked extremely stunning. She accessorized her look with golden earrings and a small bindi. Her makeup was minimal and her hair was left open.

As the pair danced with full energy, Surilie gave a warm hug to her sister. Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with love and appreciation. One person said, “I love your sibling bond and miss my sisters and our evening dances,” while another wrote, “love your bond.” A comment read, “Gautam Sister's So Sweet.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Back in May 2024, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made a joint announcement about their son’s birth and revealed his name as Vedavid. The caption read, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.”

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in the movie Article 370.

