Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput feels he isn’t even 5 percent like Jab We Met’s Aditya; actor recalls his response 'Be happy Kabir Singh...'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in an arranged marriage in 2015. The couple never fails to set relationship goals as they constantly show their love and affection for each other. Shahid recently revealed his wife’s liking for his movie Jab We Met. He shared how Mira felt that he wasn’t even "5 percent" like his character Aditya. Shahid recalled his own response of telling her to be happy that he wasn’t like Kabir Singh either.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor was asked what genre of his films wife Mira Rajput liked. The actor shared that she preferred watching Jab We Met. He revealed that Mira scolded him by saying, "I thought you were like Aditya; tu toh 5 percent bhi nahi nikla." (You did not turn out even 5 percent)

Shahid further disclosed that his reply to Mira was, "Be happy Kabir Singh bhi main 5% nahi nikla." (Be happy I didn’t turn out 5 percent of Kabir Singh either. The Deva star called it a ‘fair deal.’

Jab We Met is a 2007 romantic comedy starring Shahid opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the Imtiaz Ali directorial, he played the role of Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken businessman. It is one of his most popular movies to date, and his lover-boy persona is cherished by the audience.

On the other hand, Shahid portrayed a possessive and violent character in Kabir Singh. He shared the screen with Kiara Advani in the romantic drama, which was released in 2019. The film was a huge box-office success.

Shahid is currently promoting his upcoming movie Deva. The action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. It arrives in cinemas on January 31, 2025.