Haider on OTT: Here's where you can watch Shahid Kapoor-led highly acclaimed film ahead of Deva's release

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Deva. In the action thriller, he will be playing the role of a police officer. The trailer has already offered the audience a peek into the actor’s promising performance. Ahead of its theatrical release, viewers can enjoy Shahid’s other films on OTT, among which Haider is highly acclaimed. Read on to know where you can watch it digitally.

Where to Watch Haider

The 2014 film Haider is available to watch on Netflix. The audience can enjoy this engaging story from the comfort of their homes. If you missed out on watching this Shahid Kapoor starrer in theaters years ago, it’s your chance to catch it for the first time. If you’ve watched it before and loved the story, you can relive the experience.

Plot of Haider

Haider is based on William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet. The political crime thriller is set in Kashmir amid a time of conflict. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Haider, a young man who wishes to find out the truth behind his father’s disappearance.

The film garnered a lot of acclaim for its story, performances, music, and more. It also received various accolades, including multiple National Film Awards.

The soundtrack of the movie is popular to date. The song Bismil is one of Shahid Kapoor’s most loved dance numbers. Other tracks include Aao Na, So Jao, Khul Kabhi, Jhelum, and more.

Cast and Crew of Haider

The cast of Haider includes Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Kay Kay Menon. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Haider makes for a good watch while anticipating Shahid Kapoor’s next film. Deva stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating from the CBFC, and the certified length is 156 minutes and 53 seconds. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025.