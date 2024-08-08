Did you know Aamir Khan took Imran's jeans for Taare Zameen Par? JTYJN actor says he 'has a history of nicking bits of my wardrobe'

Aamir Khan and Imran Khan are prominent figures in the Indian film industry, each known for their distinct contributions. Aamir Khan, a celebrated actor, director, and producer, has been influential in shaping Bollywood with his versatile roles and socially relevant films. Meanwhile, his nephew, Imran Khan, gained recognition for his performances in various popular films. Recently, Imran made a funny revelation that Aamir has a habit of nicking his wardrobe and using his clothes in his movies.

In a recent appearance on We Are Yuvaa, Imran recalled, "I have to tell you that Aamir has a history of nicking bits of my wardrobe for his films. He once took a pair of my jeans to wear in Taare Zameen Par. While we were preparing for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, he looked at those jeans and said, 'Those are cool jeans.' I replied, 'Thank you.' He then asked if he could borrow them, and I said there was no way he would fit into them. He replied, 'Accha, chal bet.' He went to another room, tried them on, stepped out, and somehow they fit. He simply said, 'Alright, thanks,' and walked off."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in the 2022 movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unfortunately, the movie failed to impress audiences. Up next, Khan will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia D'souza. The film is backed by Aamir Khan’s production banner, Aamir Khan Films LLP, and the actor recently wrapped up filming.

Advertisement

Notably, a source with insider knowledge shared exclusive details about the basic plot with Pinkvilla last year. The source revealed that the film would center on a sports coach who bonds with and trains a team of specially-abled children, similar to Taare Zameen Par, which depicted the journey of a teacher and a specially-abled student.

The source also mentioned that the interpersonal relationships and character development in the new film closely resemble those in the cult classic, which led Aamir and his team to settle on the title Sitaare Zameen Par.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again vs Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein; clashes EXPLAINED