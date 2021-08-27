EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dino Morea on his look from The Empire compared to Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji

Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea starrer The Empire released today. Ever since the trailer of this web show was unveiled, reportedly there were constant comparisons with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, and of Dino’s look with that of Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, The Empire’s cast addressed these reports. “The only comparison that I have come across since the trailer released is obviously of Shaybani Khan and Khilji,” states Dino Morea.

He further adds, “Like I keep saying, people are going to draw comparisons to anything that’s made in the time as such, a period show. Anything which is as large as our show will be compared to our show - whether it's Indian or international. To be compared to a character like Khilji - I keep saying and I still maintain that Ranveer played it really well and to be compared to someone who has played a character fantastic - it’s a compliment for me and I like it. Having said that, once you will watch our show you will realise that these two characters are different. Yes, they are both antagonists, evil, savage and brutal, but there is a different madness to both, and I hope people see the difference.”

Echoing Dino’s thoughts, Kunal adds, “When you are doing something historical there will always be some sort of comparison with something or the other. But I think this is a completely different world and story, and there is nothing in common between the two. I don’t think it’s like Padmaavat at all. Once people see the show, they will realise it's completely different. Some people say Game of Thrones, some say Padmaavat, while some say some other film - so there is bound to be comparisons, but these are completely different films.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

