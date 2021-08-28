INTERVIEW: Dino Morea on joining an acting school, being out of work for 7 years and finally making a comeback

After making a debut in 1999, Dino Morea took a sabbatical from acting in 2010. The actor informs that it was a conscious decision as he was not happy with the offers coming his way. “It was a conscious decision to stop in 2010 because the roles coming my way were terrible and I would have dug my grave had I continued,” he informs.

In the break, he joined an acting school in Delhi and trained under Pandit MK Sharma. “Despite acting in 15 films, I had never been to an acting school. So I got myself enrolled in an acting school in Delhi. It was a beginning to unlearn and learn new things. From 2013, I started pushing myself again by approaching producers and directors, but nothing great came my way. I held back and waited for the right opportunity. Mental Hood in 2017 followed by Hostages and Tandav was a warm up to The Empire,” he informs and adds, “Saying no and working on myself has paid off. The red light all this while has turned into green. I hope people see me as a new concept and bring something interesting to me.”

Dino admits that it was a difficult phase as no work was coming his way. “I was knocking the doors saying that I want to work, but nothing really came my way. But it’s all a journey. Yes, the time was tough and mentally, I did go through a lot. But exercise, fitness, and being healthy helped me a lot,” he insists. Dino took up some other jobs while being out of work in Bollywood. “I was trying to be relevant by doing small jobs to be finally secure, but don’t want to talk about it,” he sighs, but quickly uplifts the conversation, “But nothing is impossible. Work hard and the world will open up for you.”

So how did The Empire come his way? “I met Nikkhil Advani some time back and expressed my willingness to work with him. And then, he came back to me with the role of Shaybani Khan in The Empire. I felt it's an opportunity that cannot be missed and could give me a new lease of life. I grabbed it with all my might and just could not let it go,” he answers, adding further that he did multiple acting workshops and script reading sessions to understand the world of his character. “Somewhere, I know that people will appreciate my work here,” he smiles.

The series premiered recently, and Dino’s character has indeed grabbed the audience's attention. Some have compared his performance to that of ’s Khilji, and Dino takes that as a compliment. “It feels good because somewhere my hard work and patience has paid off. This is an opportunity that I have been waiting for and it well could be the beginning of something new,” he signs off.

