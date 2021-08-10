EXCLUSIVE Stills: The Empire's Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti's looks are ode to Mughal era

One of the upcoming web shows on Disney+Hotstar that has been the talk of the town is The Empire starring Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor and Drashti Dhami in the lead. The show's trailer released last week and since then, it has impressed the audience. Now, we've got our hands on exclusive stills of the lead characters on the show played by Dino, Shabana, Drashti and Kunaal and well, their looks are a complete ode to the opulence of the onset of the Moghul Era.

In the first exclusive still, we get to see Kunal in the role of Babur. While in the series, we will see his character grow from a young boy to a strong ruler, the trailer showcased his opulent look. In the still too, he manages to leave you in awe of the attention to detail in the costumes. The series is reportedly based on Alex Rutherford's fictional historical book, Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North and it showcases the story of the era of Babur. In another exclusive still, we get to see Dino in a strong and intense look with a sword in his hand. His long locks certainly reel you in and his expressions are bound to leave you hooked.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Shabana Azmi will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the series too and in the still, we get a glimpse of her magnificent look on the show. Drashti Dhami too manages to make an impact with her traditional look with heavy jewellery and flowing fabrics. The intensity in each of the character's looks is what has managed to leave all spellbound and excited for the show.

Check these out:

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, The Empire is backed by Nikkhil Advani under his banner Emmay Entertainment. As soon as the trailer dropped, celebs began reacting to it. Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and many other were in awe of the same. The show is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 27, 2021.

