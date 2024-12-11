Did You Know Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh co-star Roshan Mathew was rejected for THIS role in Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan’s Kapoor & Sons?

Actor Roshan Mathew, who recently impressed in the spy thriller Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, was once rejected for a role in Kapoor and Sons. The role, which eventually went to Sukant Goel, was part of the star-studded film featuring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan.

In a candid conversation with ETimes, Roshan Mathew shared that he had auditioned for a role in Kapoor and Sons, a part ultimately played by Sukant Goel. He said, "It was a very small character in Kapoor and Sons." Reflecting on the rejection, he admitted it was difficult to accept.

However, he acknowledged the support from those around him, which helped him stay resilient. Roshan revealed that despite facing setbacks, he was fortunate to always find a project that reignited his passion just when he was about to lose hope.

He admitted that while it's easy to preach about the struggles being part of the journey, it certainly wasn't easy when he was going through it. Reflecting on his journey in Hindi cinema, the Ulajh actor shares that he's content with the work he's done so far. His focus remains on continuing to have quality experiences, rather than chasing anything more.

Roshan Mathew also shared his thoughts on his journey in Hindi cinema, expressing contentment with the work he has done so far.

In an industry where appearance often takes center stage, Roshan revealed that he has learned to block out external noise. He explained that over his nine years in the industry, he's developed a method for filtering out unnecessary distractions, whether it's opinions, suggestions, or criticisms. Roshan added that he's managed to regulate what affects him, allowing him to stay focused on his craft.

Meanwhile, Kapoor & Sons, starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan, follows the story of two brothers who, despite their estranged relationship, come together to visit their ailing grandfather. As they navigate their own unresolved tensions, they also uncover the deep-rooted issues in their parents' marriage, leading to moments of personal reflection and family revelations.

