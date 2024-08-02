Ulajh Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew's movie has an interesting premise but gets trapped in its own convoluted plot

Plot:

Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who comes from a family of patriots. She is appointed as the Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Most of her colleagues despise her for the fact that she got a position as high as DHC, so easily, very likely because of her rich family history.

After about 3 months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally, until something happens that makes her personal life, professional and her professional life, personal.

How will Suhana get herself out of the mess? How is the mess linked to her work, and is a matter of national security? Watch Ulajh to find that out.

What works for Ulajh:

What works for Ulajh is its setting, that gives ample scope and opportunity to make a taut thriller-drama. There are instances in the film where you can feel and imagine the helplessness of Suhana, based on what she is put under. The villain does a great job and totally makes you loathe him.

Ulajh speaks about the insecurity of few men around women holding high position. It tries to show how important it is for parents to make it comfortable for their children to share things they are afraid to share. Lastly, it just makes you aware of the ways you can be put in uncomfortable situations and how you deal with them.

On the technical front, the camera work in the movie is good and so is the colour grading. The song Shaukan is well composed.

What doesn't work for Ulajh:

Ulajh's plot is convoluted and while that would ideally have been ok, it isn't because it just lacks the ability to keep you engaged and interested. The screenplay doesn't have the spark needed for a thriller. There is predictability in the story. There are numerous loopholes in the movie and the writing is of convenience. This doesn't work well for thrillers in general.

The Indo-Pak angle has become redundant. It just feels overdone, now. Ulajh has some obvious clichés which keep going on from one film involving Pakistan to another, and it must stop.

If it wasn't mentioned before, a foreign woman from the embassy who wishes to talk in Hindi the very opportunity she gets, irritates since it mostly isn't understandable.

Performances in Ulajh:

Janhvi Kapoor as DHC Suhana Bhatia carries herself very well on screen. She has a striking personality. There is genuinity on display in terms of performance but the character demanded more than that, especially in the breakdown scenes.

Gulshan Devaiah is terrifyingly brilliant.

Roshan Mathew is interesting and enjoyable to watch.

Supporting members in the film like Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang do a good job based on the potential of their parts.

Final Verdict of Ulajh:

Ulajh is a film with an interesting premise, that suffers from an unengaging and predictable plot, and some flawed writing.

Ulajh plays at a theatre near you now.

