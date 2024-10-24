Kapoor and Sons actor Vikram Kapadia shares Dharma Productions and YRF 'pay you a little less'; says 'I think they do that with everyone'

Filmmakers have long accused certain actors of taking more fees amid the entourage debate in Bollywood. But in a recent conversation, Kapoor and Sons actor Vikram Kapadia, who has worked with all the major production houses in the industry, revealed that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films pay less under the pretext of providing work, given their reputation. However, he also admitted that they do pay actors on time.

Vikram Kapadia has worked in popular films and TV series like Force 2, The Night Manager, Kapoor and Sons, Scam 1992, and more. In a candid interview with Bollyywood Now, the actor shared his experience working with Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, which have existed since the 70s and made some of the most popular films in the industry.

He discussed that even though actors face payment challenges, big production houses like Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Yash Raj Films pay on time. However, he also highlighted that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films have a sense of superiority complex over their legacy and establishment.

As a result, they offer a little less pay on the pretext that they are offering an opportunity to work with their reputed production house. He said, "Yash Raj and Dharma have this ego that we are Yash Raj and Dharma, so we will pay you a little less, but you should be happy because we are paying you. I think they do that with everyone. I think that's why actors are concerned."

Advertisement

However, he added that Yash Raj Films paid him well and had a good experience working with them. Moreover, he shared that they never delay or create any issues regarding payments for artists.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions recently made an important deal. The filmmaker sold a 50 percent stake in his production house to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), who intended to expand his work in showbiz through his company Serene Productions.

Dharma Productions was founded in 1976 by Karan's father, Yash Johar, and has produced successful films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Agneepath, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva and more. It is next producing Akshay Kumar starrer Shankara and Varun Dhawan starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

On the other hand, Yash Raj Films was founded in 1970 by Aditya Chopra's father, Yash Chopra. They have made films like Kabhie Kabhie, Mohabbatein, the Dhoom series, Sultan, and Pathaan, among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Most Profitable Production House of India: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series tops with over Rs 1200 crore; Aditya Chopra's YRF 2nd with around Rs 150 crore