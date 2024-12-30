Did You Know Kiran Rao was moved to tears on Laapataa Ladies set because of Nitanshi Goel? Find out why

Nitanshi Goel made a lasting impression both in India and internationally with her performance in Laapataa Ladies, which was selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars. Portraying the character of Phool Kumari, she charmed audiences with her endearing innocence. In a recent interview, she reflected on her memorable experience collaborating with director Kiran Rao and shared how her improvised public toilet scene during filming moved everyone on set to tears. This performance also earned her the title of 'one-take artist' from Rao.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Nitanshi Goel revealed that a pivotal scene in Laapataa Ladies was entirely improvised. She explained that the emotional breakdown of her character, Phool, inside a public toilet at a railway station was not part of the original plan.

Nitanshi shared that she suggested to director Kiran Rao that Phool’s vulnerability warranted such a moment, to which Rao encouraged her to trust her instincts. The scene left the entire crew deeply moved, with many reportedly clapping and tearing up after the take.

Prior to her debut on the silver screen, Nitanshi Goel gained recognition through a variety of TV shows, series, and commercials, with standout roles in Thapki Pyaar Ki, Peshwa Bajirao, and Inside Edge 2.

A skilled Kathak dancer and singer, Nitanshi was born on June 12, 2007, in Delhi to Nitin and Rashi Goel. Her early exposure to the entertainment industry laid a strong foundation for her blossoming career, establishing her as a rising talent in Indian cinema.

For those unfamiliar, Aamir Khan-backed Laapataa Ladies was chosen as India’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Unfortunately, despite high expectations, the film didn’t secure a nomination, leaving many fans disappointed.

