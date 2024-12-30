THROWBACK: Did you know Aamir Khan’s Talaash was inspired by the harrowing ghost encounter of Zoya Akhtar?

Back in 2012, Aamir Khan played the role of Inspector Suri in the psychological crime thriller film, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Helmed by Reema Kagti and co-written by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The film was highly appreciated for its screenplay and the actors’ performances. But it was later known that the movie was inspired by the harrowing ghost encounter of Zoya.

In an old interview, Aamir Khan revealed the story behind his film, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. The Dangal actor started by saying that an incident happened in Zoya Akhtar’s life that shocked her since she doesn’t believe in ghosts and other supernatural things. Elaborating on the incident, Mr. Perfectionist stated that she was traveling at midnight near Mumbai’s Haji Ali with a couple of friends.

While traveling they thought that a woman came in front of their car and met with an accident. According to Khan, Zoya said that when they saw the woman, she wasn’t wearing any clothes. When they stopped the car and came outside to look for the woman, there was no one there. For a long time, they couldn’t digest what happened to them on that road.

However, months later, the same incident happened to a popular actress. She also filed a police complaint about it. When Zoya’s mother Honey Irani came to know about it, she revealed that the same thing happened with her daughter. Reacting to this incident, the PK actor said that he doesn’t believe in ghosts but when he hears such tales, it gets confusing. He even stated that several weird things also happened while they were shooting for the movie.

Since this incident happened with Zoya, she wrote this story. “Vahan se ye kahaani ka Janam hua. (That birth the story of the film). So, a true incident sparked out the story of this” Khan stated. Along with Aamir, Bebo, and Rani, the movie also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, and Shernaz Patel in supporting roles.

