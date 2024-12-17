Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel recalls taking inspiration from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani for emotional scenes; 'I wanted the breakdown...'

Nitanshi Goel gained immense popularity for her role in Laapataa Ladies and impressed everyone with her wonderful performance at the mere age of 17. Recently, the actress opened up about her acting process for performing emotional scenes in the film and revealed she used to Google crying videos of Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt to watch and learn how to cry on-screen.

In a new conversation at the Best Performances Female 2024 panel with Zoom, Nitanshi Goel discussed overcoming different challenges while portraying her role as Phool in the film. Citing an instance from her film Laapataa Ladies, Goel shared that an important breakdown sequence wasn't initially part of the script. But, she took the initiative to get it added and made it more emotional, which was essential for her character.

She said, "Scene meh tha ki woh raat ko kho gayi hai and subhe woh uthti hai and then she looks into the mirror at herself, and then she leaves. But I was like, nahi, nahi, nahi. Phool is very vulnerable, and she has to cry at some point."

Nitanshi felt crying was an important aspect of her character, and if she could cry, people would appreciate her as an actor. So, she wanted to nail the sequence. But, although she was convinced that the scene was necessary and she could do it, it was difficult for her.

The actress shared that the film's director, Kiran Rao, supported her and mentioned they could do it again later if required. Consequently, that trust fueled her determination to do her best, and she spent the night preparing for it in a unique way.

Making use of the internet, Goel searched Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani's crying scenes from their films and closely looked at them to learn. Moreover, she also tried to look for tips from their process to learn from the best

"I wanted the breakdown to look very amazing! Fir subhe subhe maine do teen emotional songs sune aur kaha Jai Mata Di.” (In the morning I heard 2-3 emotional songs and went for it.) Her efforts paid off as Nitanshi immersed herself in the scene to such an extent that Rao had to intervene and make her stop.

Laapataa Ladies was directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It featured Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in significant roles.

