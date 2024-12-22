Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao recalls Aamir Khan told her one line from film which made her want to do it; 'I was like...'

Laapataa Ladies became one of the most talked-about films of 2024. Featuring fresh talents like Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Pratibha Ranta, alongside experienced actors Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam, the film marked Kiran Rao's return to direction after 13 years, following her debut with Dhobi Ghat. In a recent conversation, Rao shared that she had been feeling like a Laapataa Lady herself, and it was a single line from the movie, spoken by Aamir Khan, that made her reflect and do the movie, 'That one line was just so compelling that I was like, I want to do this, really badly.'

During a recent roundtable discussion with RJ Rohini, Kiran Rao recalled that Aamir Khan shared a line from the Laapataa Ladies story with her, as he was on the jury of a screenwriting competition.

She explained that the line was so captivating that she immediately felt a strong desire to be a part of the project. Rao expressed how fortunate she felt when Aamir offered her the opportunity to direct the film.

She also mentioned having struggled for several years, feeling like a Laapataa Lady herself, trying to find the right story for her second film. Rao reflected on that moment frequently, feeling grateful for the turn it took.

Co-produced by superstar Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's ex-husband, Laapataa Ladies received widespread acclaim upon its release and was even selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards. Unfortunately, it did not secure a nomination.

In the same interview, Rao assured that her next project won't take 13 years this time. She shared that she has been busy working on her upcoming project and is currently in the process of writing.

Kiran teased that she has several ideas in the works, saying, "Lots of things that I have been cooking. I don’t know what will come to the boil first." The audience, however, is eagerly anticipating what's to come.

On the other hand, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary. Reports suggest that the movie will hit theaters in 2025.

