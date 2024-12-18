Oscars 2025: Laapataa Ladies producers express disappointment as film couldn't make it to shortlist; 'this is not the end but...'

Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars 2025, unfortunately did not make it to the shortlist. In their statement, the producers expressed disappointment but highlighted their optimism, viewing it as a step forward rather than an ending.

The producers issued an official statement after Laapataa Ladies failed to make it to the Oscars 2025 top 15. They wrote, “Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed." They also conveyed deep gratitude for the incredible support and belief they have received throughout the journey.

Aamir Khan Productions, along with Jio Studios and Kindling Productions, expressed their gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering Laapataa Ladies. They emphasized that being part of the prestigious process, alongside some of the finest films globally, was an honor. The team also extended heartfelt thanks to audiences worldwide for their love and support for the film.

They also congratulated the teams of the top 15 shortlisted films, wishing them the best in the next stages of the awards. The team added, "For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world." They concluded by thanking everyone for being part of the journey.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies failed to make it to the Oscars 2025 shortlist for Best International Feature, announced on December 17, 2024. The coming-of-age drama, directed by Kiran Rao, explores the lives of two young brides in rural India who are separated from their husbands.

Advertisement

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film was brought to life by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. Released in March 2024, the movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, with supporting performances from Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

On a positive note, Guneet Monga's Anuja has advanced in the Live Action Short Film category. Meanwhile, Santosh, a UK-based film featuring Indian actors, has made it to the shortlist for Best International Feature Film.

ALSO READ: When Laapataa Ladies' team got teary eyed after watching Kiran Rao’s directorial for the first time; Aamir Khan said ‘This is the best film…’