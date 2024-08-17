Did you know Rishi Kapoor was proud of Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar? Late actor said, ‘beta toh mera hai’

Rockstar is considered one of Ranbir Kapoor's best works to date. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the 2011 movie also featured Nargis Fakhri in the leading role. Ranbir's portrayal of Janardhan Jakhar, also known as JJ, a musician, is still beloved by fans of cinema. Did you know that Ranbir's late father, actor Rishi Kapoor, was very proud of his performance in Imtiaz's film? He was so proud that he called a critic and confidently declared that Ranbir was his son.

In a recent interview on Hit List, journalist Mayank Shekhar, who was speaking with Imtiaz Ali, recounted an anecdote about receiving calls from Rishi Kapoor. Rishi had called to commend his son, Ranbir Kapoor, after the release of Rockstar.

Rishi called the journalist three times to discuss his review of the 2011 film "Rockstar". In the review, the critic mentioned how, since Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, there hasn't been a star who is as good as an actor. The journalist recalled that the late actor proudly told him, "Beta toh mera hai (He is my son)," after reading the statement.

Imtiaz burst out laughing after hearing the incident. Imtiaz Ali then narrated an incident featuring Rishi Kapoor from the sets of "Love Aaj Kal" (2009). Imtiaz remembered how Rishi asked him to eat with him on the sets, as both of them didn't consider chicken as a non-vegetarian dish.

The Love Aaj Kal director recalled how Rishi felt "irritated" as he was served chicken after the late actor asked for non-veg food. The filmmaker then felt blessed that the incident led him to eat with the veteran actor.

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with "Socha Na Tha" in 2005. The movie featured Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles. His breakthrough film was Jab We Met, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in 2007. Imtiaz has also directed films like Rockstar, Love Aaj Kal, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Highway, and Tamasha. His most recent directorial venture was the film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, which was released earlier this year.

In addition, he wrote the screenplay for the film Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, in 2018. The movie, directed by Sajid Ali, was re-released in theaters in August of this year.

