Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s Baadshah was supposed to have Karisma Kapoor opposite him, not Twinkle Khanna? producer Ratan Jain reveals

Shah Rukh Khan also had his fair share of struggles before he became the heartthrob, the King Khan of Bollywood. He had a humble beginning with a TV show and did some minor and supporting roles before bagging his first film, Deewana, in 1992. His rich filmography also boasts of the 1999 action-comedy film Baadshah, which features Twinkle Khanna opposite him. But producer Ratan Jain revealed that Karisma Kapoor was earlier locked to play the female lead in it.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ratan Jain spilled some beans about Baadshah, which recently marked its 25th anniversary. Revealing that Karisma Kapoor was initially considered for the role of Twinkle Khanna, he said that the former was almost finalized, but then, for some reason, she couldn’t come on board. “Then we looked for a few options. Finally, we locked Twinkle Khanna,” he added.

Jain further mentioned that back in the day, their filmmakers didn’t use VFX technology, but they had limited effects that could be added to the scenes. However, they weren’t happy with them, and due to the lack of technology, they had to compromise with what was in hand. Even then, the response to the film was more than satisfactory.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom, Ratan said that his popularity was on the rise at that time. But the audience loves him and his movie. In fact, Baadshah is also very dear to the actor. Ratan Jain recalled whenever they speak, SRK talks more about the old movie. “Moreover, it works big time on TV. Kids, especially, love the film a lot,” he stated. In the same chat, the producer also mentioned that they had something else planned for the film. Interestingly, the maker altered the script and the film's second half. “The first half is very comic but in the second half, it gets a bit serious,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to start shooting for his next action movie, King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it also stars Suhana Khan, the Archies actress. The movie marks her first big break and the first movie of the father-daughter duo.

