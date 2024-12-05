Did You Know some scenes from Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand’s Jewel Thief had to be reshot? Here’s what happened

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand are all set to delight fans with their upcoming collaboration, Jewel Thief. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat. While fans are already anticipating the film’s release, it has come to light that the film has been wrapped up for the second time after Kookie Gulati shot some of the action sequences again.

An initial report published in Mid-day revealed that Siddharth Anand brought director Kookie Gulati to revisit some of the scenes of Jewel Thief. It was reported that he came on board to reshoot some scenes and two songs of Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta starrer.

The latest report reveals that after a three-week schedule, the film has called it a wrap. An insider close to the development shared that Anand wanted the movie to be pacy and slick. In order to achieve that, Gulati reimagined an action sequence and shot it with Khan at Mehboob Studios in Bandra.

“Siddharth wanted to enhance the action and tension in a particular scene reflecting the heist. So, late last month, a set was built at the Bandra studio. Saif and another actor, who plays a significant role in the film, shot the sequence. Part of the set-piece was also filmed against the green screen,” the source was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The source further mentioned that Saif rehearsed extensively with action director Parvez Shaikh before the shooting and now Kookie is supervising the VFX work on it. Going by the report, Gulati also shot for two songs between mid-November and December 1- a romantic track filmed in Alibaug on Khan and Dutta and a peppy dance number; choreographed by Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat, and featured the entire cast.

It is important to mention here that Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you about the collaboration. We also informed you that Jewel Thief is not related to the original film that featured the legendary Dev Anand. Anand had this title registered under his banner and believed it to be apt for the Grewal’s directorial.

Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan have earlier collaborated on rom-coms like Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri leaves Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt behind to achieve THIS feat; rumored BF Sam Merchant can’t keep calm