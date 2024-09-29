THROWBACK: When Saif Ali Khan was asked to make a choice between his 'first film' and his girlfriend

Saif Ali Khan is the son of legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Following his mother’s footsteps, he chose the path of acting. Considering his privileged background, one may presume that it must have been easy for the actor to enter the industry. However, the Devara actor had once revealed that he was asked to choose between his supposed debut film and his girlfriend.

Before the release of his 1999 film Kachche Dhaage, Saif Ali Khan was questioned about whether he experienced less struggle than others when he began his career. In response, the actor mentioned that many believe that taking auto rickshaws and going from place to place in search of opportunities is a form of struggle.

Citing his own experience, he mentioned that he also had his fair share of struggles, but it was different. “I was kicked out of my first film, because the director said, ‘You either leave your girlfriend or you do the film’. It was a moral choice,” he said while speaking to Wild Films India.

“How do you say moral choice in Hindi?” he asked further and when he was told that he was in a ‘dharam sankat’, Saif initially felt that it was ‘too dramatic’, but then agreed he was in a similar situation.

In addition to this, the actor was further asked the reason it took him longer to establish himself in comparison to his parents, who tasted success at a relatively younger age. Saif was honest to admit that he had no answer to it.

He mentioned that everyone has their own journey, and he is in a happy place and satisfied with his position in the industry. Expressing gratitude to the almighty, the Adipurush actor further hoped to be more successful in the coming years.

It goes without saying that, following his immense hard work, Saif carved a niche for himself and now enjoys a significant fan following.

On the work front, the actor is currently enjoying the release of his South debut film release, Devara: Part 1 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. Going further, he has Race 4 in the pipeline alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last month that the film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2025.

