Did you know Sriram Raghavan was supposed to do film with Sunny Deol? Here's what went wrong

Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has proved it yet again! The renowned filmmaker is currently basking in the success of his last release, Merry Christmas, led by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has received immense appreciation from the audience and industry people alike. In a recent conversation, the director revealed how Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol had once approached him to do a film with him and asked him if he was writing a Hollywood classic type of film.

When Sunny Deol asked Sriram Raghavan to do a film with him

After basking in the success of his last release, Merry Christmas, director Sriram Raghavan sat for an interview with The Indian Express. During the conversation, he was asked about the actors on his wish list. Reacting to it, the director stated that he has never written a role with an actor in his mind, as such a process never worked out for him.

The Andhadhun director revealed that every time he has tried writing something keeping an actor in mind, he has not been able to flesh out a good enough script or story. Therefore, he prefers to start writing first and mid-way tries ‘sensing’ who can be cast for the roles.

He further cited an example of Sunny Deol as he shared, “Many years back Sunny Deol had called me and said even before I had made up my first film, Raman Raghav, a docu-drama I had done, he said do a film with me. I was so happy. He was at the peak of his career then. I kept writing and rejecting the ideas myself.”

“At some point, he was like are you trying to write a Hollywood classic or what? And I said I don’t know, but stories sort of…(not worked out). That is one of my things to do a film with him. There are also others on my list,” he said.

About Merry Christmas

Sriram Raghavan’s mystery-thriller drama, Merry Christmas, was released in the theaters earlier this month. The first release of the year starred Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, along with Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte in important roles. Merry Christmas’ first-weekend collection ended at Rs 8.25 crore and managed to earn Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

