Did you know Sunny Deol was injured by Mukesh Rishi’s sword during Ghatak shoot? Latter recalls story

Actor Mukesh Rishi, famous for playing villainous roles in 90s Hindi and Telugu movies, shared a story from the set of their 1996 film Ghatak. He remembered accidentally hitting Sunny Deol's hand with a sword during shooting. Despite the incident, Sunny Deol's kind response impressed Mukesh Rishi.

Mukesh Rishi recalls hitting Sunny Deol’s hand with a sword during Ghatak’s shoot

During a recent interaction with Rajshri Unplugged, Mukesh Rishi narrated the incident and mentioned that during the filming of Ghatak, their fight master, Tillu Varma, was quite “rough” while explaining scenes and expected them to match his intensity. In one particular fight scene between him and Sunny Deol, they were given heavy swords. Unfortunately, he made a mistake during the scene and accidentally struck Sunny Deol's hand with the sword.

Mentioning the same he said. “When we were shooting for Ghatak, Tillu Varma sahab was our fight master, and he used to get very rough even while explaining the scene to us and he expected us also to show the same intensity. So, in the film, there was a fight scene between me and Sunny Deol. We both were given heavy-weight swords for the fight. But during the scene, I made a mistake and I hit his hand with the sword. Immediately after the scene, lunch break was announced and I was tensed because you do these types of stunts when you trust each other.”

The actor was feeling regretful for “losing concentration” and was “beating himself up” for the incident. Deol was likely aware of the situation. He sent someone to Mukesh to help him calm down. Recalling the same, he added, “A person from Sunny’s team came to me and told me ‘Sunny sahab ne kaha hai I am alright (Sunny sir has said he is alright).’ I liked his gesture.”

Advertisement

Sharing another instance of Sunny Deol's kindness, Mukesh recalled that during the shooting of Indian, Dimple Kapadia's younger sister Simple used to stay with her. One day, he noticed Simple walking with a device that tracks your steps, and he complimented the gadget and asked her where she got it from. He added, “Next time when I went on the set, Sunny sahab had already bought that gadget for me and kept it aside.”

Sunny Deol's upcoming project is Lahore: 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Santoshi and Sunny have previously worked together on movies such as Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol speaks on his relationship with father Dharmendra: 'My dad was a fear factor to me'