Did you know Sunny Deol was not convinced with the iconic hand pump in Gadar? Director Anil Sharma reveals 'shoot had to be halted…'

Sunny Deol's portrayal of Tara Singh in Gadar is one of the most beloved characters in Bollywood. His dialogue delivery, unique style, and action sequences have impressed fans. Recently, the film's director, Anil Sharma, recalled that Sunny was initially hesitant to perform the iconic hand pump scene, which showcased his character's love for his nation. However, Sharma was determined to include the scene and used an incident from the Ramayana to persuade Sunny to go along with it.

In a candid interview with The Lallantop, Anil Sharma shared how they contemplated and included the same in the film. Although the scene was more on the emotional side, the filmmaker mentioned that no one from the team wanted to add it, including the writer and the Border actor.

He said, "When I thought about the handpump scene, a lot of people, including my writer, the producers, and even Sunny Deol, were not convinced. They did not find it logical; the shoot had to be halted for a couple of hours to discuss and debate that this wouldn't happen."

However, the filmmaker was confident about the idea because he felt the scene could convey how a person can cross any limit when it comes to their love. Also, it was a way to portray Deol's character's anger when anyone spoke ill about his country.

Sharma shared, "I wanted an element that could be torn from the ground, a tree or a fountain would be too big to execute, that's when a hand pump came to my mind because they were placed at frequent intervals in those days."

As a result, he even quoted an incident from Ramayana where lord Hanuman brought the Gowardhan mountain to save Laxman's life. Consequently, he said Sunny Deol's character, Tara Singh, could at least pull out a hand pump from the ground to reflect his anger, and the scene eventually become one of the film's highlights.

Gadar, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was among the highest-grossing films in 20001. Its sequel, Gadar 2, was released in 2023 with the same lead cast, and it became yet another blockbuster.

