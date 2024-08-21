7 Sunny Deol's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide, Gadar 2 leads

Sunny Deol is known as the OG action Superstar of Indian Cinema. The actor, who has been active for four decades, has seen many highs and lows in his career. In 2023, Sunny Deol made his massive comeback at the box office, proving his insane pull in the B&C centers. While the actor is lining up a solid slate of releases next, here's a look at the Top seven Sunny Deol's highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Sunny Deol's Highest-Grossing Movies Worldwide

1. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the 2001 released movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The sequel justified its name like the original part and proved to be a juggernaut at the box office. The movie not only marked the return of Tara Singh and Sakina but also established Sunny Deol as one of the most bankable stars of Indian cinema.

The Sunny Deol starrer mass-action drama was released with low expectations in a clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on August 11, 2023. However, the movie surprised trade experts and wrote history by clocking more than Rs 500 crore net in India. By the end of its theatrical run, Gadar 2 grossed Rs 620 crore at the worldwide box office and became Sunny Deol's Highest Grossing Movie of all time.

2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Back in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in a three-way clash with Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Anubhav Sinha's Tum Bin. However, the Sunny Deol starrer action romantic film left no room for rival releases and created mayhem at the box office. The movie proved to be a milestone in Indian cinema and registered more than 7 lakh footfalls. Tara Singh and Sakina soon became household names, and the Anil Sharma-directed film was declared a cult classic.

The Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha grossed over Rs 133 crore worldwide and became the second highest-grossing movie of their careers, respectively, after its sequel.

3. Yamla Pagla Deewana

The 2011 released action comedy-drama marked the return of Deols to the big screen. The movie, directed by Samir Karnik, stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and their father-actor Dharmendra Deol. The trio shared a great chemistry in the film and were lauded for their comic timing. Yamla Pagla Deewana turned out to be a successful venture. It grossed over Rs 88 crore worldwide.

Later on, the comedy-drama was spun into a franchise. It has a total of three installments as of now.

4. Border

Considered among the finest war films of Indian cinema, Border was a massive blockbuster at the time of its release in 1997. The JP Dutta directorial was set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Rakhee, and others.

It collected over Rs 65 crore at the worldwide box office, which was huge then. Border is now a classic film, ranked fourth among Sunny Deol's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide. A sequel is presently in the works, with Sunny Deol as the lead, along with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Border 2 is officially announced to hit the screens on January 23, 2026.

5. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Following the success of the first part, the second installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise was released in 2013. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the action-comedy drama marked the return of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra with an additional cast, including Neha Sharma and Kristina Akheeva.

However, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 couldn't live up to the expectations and opened to mixed word of mouth. The movie could only gross Rs 48 crore at the global box office and became the fifth highest-grossing Sunny Deol film.

6. Ghayal Once Again

Directed by Sunny Deol himself, Ghayal Once Again is a sequel to his cult movie Ghayal (1990). The second installment of the action drama marked the return of Sunny Deol as Ajay Mehra. However, it couldn't lure the audience much and failed at the box office.

Ghayal Once Again (2016) could only collect over Rs 45 crore at the worldwide box office and ranked at the sixth spot among Sunny Deol's Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide.

7. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is an action spy thriller directed by Gadar fame Anil Sharma. The movie was released in 2003 and turned out to be a big hit. It has Sunny Deol in the lead role, while Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra play the female lead.

The Hero went on to collect over Rs 45 crore globally and emerged as the seventh highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol's career.

Following are the top 7 highest grossing Sunny Deol movies at the worldwide box office

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Gadar 2 Rs 620 crore 2 Gadar Rs 133 crore 3 Yamla Pagla Deewana Rs 88 crore 4 Border Rs 65 crore 5 Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Rs 48 crore 6 Ghayal Once Again Rs 45 crore 7 The Hero: Love story of a Spy Rs 45 crore

Besides these above-mentioned movies, some other notable Sunny Deol movies include Ghatak, Ghayal, Damini, Jeet, Arjun Pandit and more.

On the work front, Sunny Deol has already finished the shooting of Lahore 1947, which is set to hit the screens next year. The actor is presently shooting for a Pan-India mass-action drama with Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled Jat, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. He also has Border 2, Ramayan, Safar, Baap, Gadar 3, and a couple of exciting projects in his kitty.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they adequately indicate the box-office performance of the films in question.

