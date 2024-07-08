Did you know ‘tomboy’ Kajol used to apply a ‘plate of curd’ over Aditya Chopra’s hair on DDLJ set?

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) stands as one of Bollywood's most celebrated and longest-running films. The film is renowned for its blend of drama, fun, and romance.

Himani Shivpuri, renowned for her timeless roles in numerous films, portrayed Kajol’s Bua in Aditya Chopra's directorial. She recently shared that the atmosphere on set was equally lively, with Kajol frequently entertaining and surprising everyone with her tomboyish demeanor.

Himani Shivpuri recalls Kajol's funny anecdote from DDLJ sets

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shivpuri recounted an incident on the sets of DDLJ that left veteran actress Achala Sachdev, who played Kajol’s grandmother, astonished.

Shivpuri described the fun times they had while shooting, recalling how she and Farida Jalal shared a large green room at Filmistan and how the cast enjoyed communal meals, creating a celebratory environment throughout the production.

Shivpuri remembered Kajol often arriving in shorts, behaving like a tomboy. She shared an incident where Kajol, holding a plate of curd, would jump around and smear it in Aditya Chopra's hair, much to the shock of Achala Sachdev, who would exclaim, "Haaye rabba."

Sachdev would nostalgically compare Kajol's antics to the poised demeanor of actresses from her era, like Waheeda Rehman and Meena Kumari, who were known for their grace and reserve.

Himani Shivpuri reveals Karan Johar was relieved of Kajol's tomboy character in KKHH

In the same interview, Shivpuri recounted more of Kajol’s tomboy behavior during the filming of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She mentioned how director Karan Johar was relieved that Kajol's character was a tomboy in the film's first half because Kajol herself was unconcerned about her appearance, unlike other heroines.

Shivpuri recalled Kajol casually yelling for food and eating without concern, much to the dismay of makeup artist Mickey Contractor, who would worry about transforming her into a more traditionally feminine character later on.

Both Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are hailed as timeless classics. The songs, story, plot line, and characters from both films continue to resonate with the younger generation to date.

