Did You Know Vikrant Massey had to sell his phone to return to Mumbai from Goa? ‘I took Rs 5000…’

Once in a lifetime, we all plan a trip with our friends to India’s favorite holiday destination, Goa. The Sabarmati Report actor Vikrant Massey is no different. However, his trip didn’t turn out the way one would expect it to, as he had to sell his mobile phone to return to Mumbai.

During a recent conversation with CurlyTales, Vikrant Massey recalled taking a trip to Goa with his friends after he had started making some money. However, during the trip, he and his friends ran out of money, which forced the actor to sell his mobile phone to cover the expenses.

He shared, “I had just started earning, and I took Rs 5000 with me. I went with my friends in a Volvo bus." The actor added that it was their last night of the Goa vacation, and they all used to split expenses. "Like, if we bought a cold drink for Rs 20, we’d split it Rs 10 each," he said. The Haseen Dillruba actor went on to share that on the checkout day, they had "exhausted" all of their money on the trip. He said, "We needed to pay the hotel bill. I had a mobile phone, so I sold it to settle the bill and buy return tickets to Mumbai for all my friends.”

In another conversation with Faye D’Souza, Vikrant emphasized how one can overcome their financial struggles, but its emotional impact stays and shapes one’s mindset and life choices. Upon being asked if he had moved past those constraints, the 12th Fail actor admitted that he couldn’t as it is his conditioning.

He noted that one is brought up like that for so many years that it almost becomes one’s "paranoia or insecurities." The actor noted that it becomes a part of one’s personality, and even if his times have become better, "that DNA doesn’t change." The 37-year-old actor stated that he doesn’t have any insecurity, but subconsciously he feels that everything is transient, as has happened to his parents before.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, it was released in theaters earlier this week, on November 15, 2024.

