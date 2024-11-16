EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit recalls telling Tezaab director he won't be able to take her close-ups for Ek Do Teen; REASON will surprise you

Among many of Madhuri Dixit's iconic and celebrated songs is her classic song, Ek Do Teen song from the 1988-released film, Tezaab. While speaking with us recently, the actress recalled telling the director that he would not be able to take her close-ups as she was 'tired' during the shoot.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit recently shared her memory associated with the Ek Do Teen song from Tezaab. Looking at her song's still, the actress chuckled, "Everybody knows this song." She continued, "Yeah...this is Ek Do Teen, which is played even now. I am very fortunate to have that song even today."

Dixit admitted how the song is still a life of every club, party, and every Ganpati. Further, upon being asked about the memory associated with the special outfit that has attained an iconic status. Dixit reminisced, "36 years back, Leena Daru ji had made this, and they wanted it to look cutesy and that’s why they gave it those little panels like that on the skirt and one-sided with a ponytail because all the movements were like this (enacts dance movements) and they thought a little ponytail will look very nice with this."

The Devdas actress further reflected on the hard work put into the song's execution. She shared, "I remember the first time I went on stage, and we started shooting for this song it was amazing because they created a stage course it was set, but we had rehearsed for this song and I remember I was so tired by the end of the day-we shot all day, all night and at 6: 30 in the morning, the next morning I went to Chandra ji (director N. Chandra) and I was like Chandra ji I don’t think I can shoot anymore. I am tired, you can’t take my close-ups. "

"He said okay no close up we’ll take a long shot. So you know those 4 changes that I am walking on like a ramp walk those were done between 6:30 and 10:30 that morning, and we packed up at 10:30 in the morning. So we shot all day, all night, 10:30 in the morning we packed up, and the song was done, but the song was shot for over a few days," she shared on a concluding note.

Directed by N Chandra, Tezaab starred Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and more.

