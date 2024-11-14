Vikrant Massey recalls seeing ‘ashtray piled up' with cigarette butts at his father’s office; ‘That’s when I realized…’

Vikrant Massey has been solidifying his presence as a bankable actor with author-backed roles. He is currently busy promoting his next film, The Sabarmati Report. Meanwhile, in a recent conversation, he recalled how a disturbing experience at his father's office motivated him to start working at the age of 17.

While speaking with Barkha Dutt on her YouTube channel, Mojo Story, Vikrant Massey stated that it was tough for his father to raise a family of four including him because of his own challenges. He noted that his father came from a family of affluence, and success, which all vanished due to a family feud. Hailing it as a "classic 1970s story," the actor stated that after the altercation his father couldn’t resurrect the way he wanted to but did whatever he could within his capacity.

While growing up, Vikrant admitted that he realized the importance of money and the respect it brought. The Sabarmati Report actor honestly confessed that he didn’t want to "compromise" in his life, unlike his elder brother. Elucidating on the point of how his chase for wealth started, the actor recalled visiting his father’s office at the age of 17 when he desperately needed money.

The 12th Fail actor emphasized how he was expecting a fancy desk and a pleasant atmosphere; he was surprised to see his father’s table with "ashtray piled up." Disturbed by the incident, the actor shared that he looked at his father’s condition and his eyes.

"That’s when I realized ek role reversal karna padega (A role reversal was in order)," he stated. Reflecting further on his other motivations behind pursuing a life of wealth, he said, “I was sick of wearing worn clothes, even shoes. Clothes weren’t that big of a problem, but when you have to wear somebody else’s shoes, it’s horrible. No matter how much I scrubbed them, they would still stink of someone else.”

He further added that he didn’t have money most of the time to buy shoes, and later, he decided that he would buy a T-shirt worth Rs. 100 because it would be new at least.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report also features Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. It is poised to release in theaters on November 15, 2024.

