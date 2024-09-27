Did you know Yudhra actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shaved head when his debut movie got scrapped? 'Thought my life...'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi appeared on the big screen with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He aced his role as MC Sher and that was the start of his career in showbiz. But it wasn’t the first film he had worked on. In an interview, the actor recalled working on another movie before the 2019 musical drama film. But sadly, it got scrapped and left Sid heartbroken. He was so impacted by it that Chaturvedi ended up shaving his head. Read on!

Known for giving memorable performances in Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after his stint in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. But in an interview with Mashable India, the actor recalled going through a tough time when his first movie, before Zoya Akhtar’s film, didn’t get made. He told the host that at that time, he was around 21 years of age. After auditioning for it, he got selected for that role.

Hence, Sid started doing a workshop for his character that went on for six months. He even started doing his hair and wearing clothes according to his character in the movie. But later, the film was scrapped. “Whenever I would look in the mirror, I would just see that character. So, I shaved my hair. It was a big hit for me as I had thought my life would be set after the film as I was getting launched," the actor expressed.

Advertisement

Without revealing much about the project, the Phone Bhoot actor stated that when he bagged the film at a young age, he thought ‘Oh well, this was easy’ as he gave only 4-5 auditions for that but later it jolted him. “I was really low and for the next three months after that, till my hair didn’t grow, I was in a Zen mode after that,” Chaturvedi revealed. The scrapping of the movie affected him more because by that time, Sid had given up on being a Chartered Accountant and all of his friends were busy.

But now, he has successfully passed that low phase and recently led Ravi Udyawar’s action-thriller film, Yudhra. He will be next seen in Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's film has mind-boggling action but is bogged down by a dragged and clichéd story