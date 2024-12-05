Diljit Dosanjh shouldn't have cut his hair for Amar Singh Chamkila, says Rang De Basanti singer Daler Mehndi; 'He presents himself as…’

Diljit Dosanjh has been making constant headlines in 2024. The singer has elevated his career graph this year, whether through acting in the film based on the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila or his Dil-Luminati tour in India. Recently, his fellow Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi opened up about Diljit's performance and expressed his disappointment regarding how the singer presents himself as a devotee, despite cutting his hair to portray the role of Amar Singh Chamkila.

Daler Mehndi sat down for an interview with The Lallantop and discussed Diljit Dosanjh's success and his portrayal of the slain Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. Speaking about the matter, he mentioned that he was confused about why the Good Newwz actor presents himself as a devotee and claims he won't remove his pagdi, which is sacred to Sikhs, when he allegedly cut his hair for the movie. Mehndi noted that, regardless of his own upcoming projects, he would never take such a step.

He said, "I don't understand. He keeps saying that he will never remove his pagdi. He presents himself as a devotee… But I don't understand why he cut his hair for the Chamkila movie. I don't think he should've done it. I have a big movie coming up myself, and I'm keeping my pagdi."

In the same interview, Mehndi also shared his memories of the late Punjabi folk singer. The Rang De Basanti singer recalled that Chamkila was extremely popular in his time, which testified to his fame. However, Mehndi added that most of Chamkila's songs had double entendres, which is why his parents didn't allow him to recite them.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Amar Singh Chamkila was a controversial Punjabi folk artist. Since many of his songs had double meanings, he was criticized by a section of society. Later, in 1988, he was k*lled by a group of gunmen who attended his show.

After the film's release in April 2024, several fans raised questions about the Crew actor cutting his hair to portray Chamkila on-screen. The film's director, Imtiaz Ali, addressed these rumors earlier. In an interview with Radio Nasha, he clarified that Diljit Dosanjh did not cut his hair but instead wore a wig for the film.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert takes romantic turn after man proposes his girlfriend and we are controlling happy tears watching singer’s reaction: VIDEO