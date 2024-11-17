Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Telangana Government for censorship over his songs on ‘alcohol’; ‘Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega…’

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently making headlines for his electrifying Dil-Luminati Tour in India. Recently, the Border 2 actor gave it back to the Telangana government after they sent a notice to the singer directing him not to sing any songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence.

A video of Diljit Dosanjh has taken the internet by storm, in which he can be seen hitting back at the Telangana government against their notice. In the viral clip, the Crew actor was seen interacting with the crowd from his stage and pointed out that when an international singer performs in India, no one finds any problem with that.

However, obligations are put on Indian artists, as he said, "Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega woh jo marzi gaa k jaaye, jo marzi kare koi tension nahi hai. Lekin apna kalakaar gaa raha hai, usme tang pareshani, taang adani hai. Par main bhi ek baat bata doon eh Dosanjhanvala bugge, main nahi chhadda (If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing anything, do anything, there are no problems. But when an Indian artist sings, then you have a problem; you have to interfere. But let me tell you, I am also Diljit and I won't let this go)."

Take a look

The GOAT singer further noted that some people can’t even digest how these big shows are happening and how the tickets sell out in two minutes. Giving it back to such people, Dosanjh remarked proudly in an assertive tone that he had been working for a very long time and that he hadn’t become famous in one day.

Advertisement

Diljit further revealed that the Telangana government has asked him to contact the helpline number 1930 for any issue of cybercrime. He mentioned that the first hour of the show is the golden hour. The Border 2 actor admitted that people have found a new business in purchasing tickets first from different platforms that are sold again to other people.

On a concluding note, Dosanjh added that the matter hasn’t been resolved yet and that the government is currently working on it.

Diljit’s next show will be happening in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti is just as ‘fearless’ as her mom and their PICS from museum visit are proof; slide 9 will surely melt your heart