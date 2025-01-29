Does Shahid Kapoor fear shaving off his hair for a role? Deva actor chuckles 'Jab bachpan mein...'

Shahid Kapoor is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Deva, where he portrays a fearless cop in an action-packed role, sporting a bold "massy" look. Throughout his career, the actor has earned a reputation for making significant changes to his hairstyle for various film roles. In a recent chat, Shahid revealed if he fears shaving his hair and said, "Jab bachpan mein bachhe ka mundan hota hai, tab toh koi nahin puchta hai ki baal wapas nahin aayenge." (When a child gets their head shaved in childhood, no one asks if the hair will not grow back).

While speaking to ANI, Shahid Kapoor discussed his various hair transformations and explained that, as an actor, one must learn to "sacrifice" the things they are most known for. He further shared how "stepping away" from the physical features he once relied on helped him grow as an actor.

The Deva actor shared that he always considered his hair a significant part of his personality, especially in his early years when he had a lot of it and a boyish look. He explained that, as an actor, it’s essential to learn to sacrifice things that one associates most with their identity.

Shahid added that when you begin letting go of things that have been central to your confidence—like thinking, "my eyes are nice, my hair is nice"—you come to realize that true confidence doesn’t stem from these external features.

The Jab We Met actor emphasized that to truly excel as an actor, one must let go of the crutches that they feel support them. He noted that something genuinely strong will emerge from within, independent of any physical attributes. He mentioned that Haider was a turning point for him in this regard, as he sought to challenge himself.

Shahid concluded by saying that he is always looking for roles that allow him to explore the same, and whenever a role justifies it, he will take it on.

When asked about any moments of 'hesitation' or 'doubt' regarding shaving his head for a role, Shahid Kapoor laughed and explained that no one questions whether hair will grow back when a child undergoes a head shave. He added that, according to popular belief, shaving your head makes your hair grow back better.

Shahid further shared that he never experienced any concerns or fears about the decision. On a work note, his film Deva is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on January 31, 2025.

