Saif Ali Khan flashes his bright smile in UNSEEN pic with son Ibrahim Ali Khan post-surgery

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Currently recovering and gradually returning to his routine, the actor made an appearance after being discharged. An unseen picture of Khan has surfaced, showing him flashing a bright smile and posing with his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In the unseen picture, Saif Ali Khan is seen posing with a big smile alongside his elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor looked as stunning as ever in a dark blue t-shirt paired with white pants and shoes. On the other hand, son Ibrahim also sported a comfy look, wearing a blue shirt and off-white ripped jeans.

See the picture here:

Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi, recently reacted and clapped back at trolls for questioning the actor's quick recovery. She shared a post featuring a doctor explaining why Saif’s recovery is being described as "quick." The post's headline read, "Educate yourselves: Doctor explains why people call Saif’s recovery 'quick.'" Saba highlighted the word ‘educate,’ subtly sending a message to the trolls.

For those unaware, the Mumbai police are currently investigating the stabbing incident at Saif Ali Khan's residence. The police recently confirmed that they have gathered "strong and conclusive evidence" against Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national arrested in connection with the January 16 attack on the Bollywood actor.

Earlier reports had raised concerns over discrepancies between the accused's fingerprints and those found at the actor's home. In another development, a woman from West Bengal, whose mobile SIM card was allegedly used by Shariful Islam, informed the police that her cellphone had been lost, as per an official statement on Monday.

The official also reassured that the police were "100 percent" confident that Shariful was the one who attacked the 54-year-old actor.

On the morning of January 16, Saif was reportedly attacked by an intruder armed with a knife at his Bandra apartment. The assailant, who inflicted several stab wounds near the actor's neck and spine, appeared to have been attempting a burglary.

