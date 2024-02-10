ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan in Aaryan Khan case

Sameer Wankhede became an overnight star after he was involved in arresting superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. A lot was spoken about him at that time. In fact, Wankhede received a lot of criticism as well, and there were reports of him seeking bribes from the actor. Last year in May, Sameer was booked by the CBI for the same and now the latest reports in ETimes suggest that the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against him.

Sameer Wankhede moves to Bombay High Court

As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. This is after taking into consideration the alleged 25-crore bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan to spare his son in a drug case. The Central agency has apparently booked the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It is also reported that some former Narcotics Control Bureau officials have also been summoned with Wankhede.

Sameer Wankhede has reportedly moved to the Bombay High Court to seek protection from any coercive action by the anti-money laundering agency.

Aryan Khan’s arrest

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case in 2021. It was after this that the Central Bureau of Investigation booked Sameer Wankhede and others for criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion besides a provision pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the NCB. A year after this, the star kid got a clean chit.

This case took a shocking turn when an independent witness claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by NCB officials and other persons to let off Aryan Khan. Then the NCB conducted an internal vigilance probe against Wankhede which led to the registration of a case against him.

Aryan Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan’s son is all set to make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. Led by Lakshya Lalwani, the project will be a fictionalized account of the Hindi film industry.

