Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan to feature in debut project of Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja? Exciting details inside

Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is among the popular star kids of Bollywood. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that, carrying forward his father’s legacy, he is all set to make his debut in the Hindi film industry with National Award-winning director Sai Rajesh. Now, most recently, it has been reported that the film will also feature Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

According to a report published in Filmfare, the debut film of Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, will star Babil Khan in an important role. A source close to the development informed the publication that the makers needed a more established face for another key character in the film. The report claimed that Babil came on board to add the required dramatic depth to the role, considering his past projects in which he has already proven his acting skills.

For the uninformed, we informed you last year in December that Ahuja’s upcoming film will be directed by Sai Rajesh, known for directing Telugu films like Baby, Colour Photo, and more. We also shared that the yet untitled film is a love story, which will be produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind and SKN Films.

Notably, Yashvardhan auditioned for the part and bagged it based on the merits. It was also revealed that the female lead for the film is yet to be locked.

“The nationwide hunt to lock the female lead of the film is spearheaded by Mukesh Chhabra, and the casting director has received over 14,000 audition clips so far. The female protagonist will be locked soon as makers are looking to take the film on floors by Summer 2025,” the source added.

The director, along with producers, has been working on creating an original and soulful music album for the love story.

The son of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, Babil Khan also enjoys a significant amount of popularity on the internet. While the official announcement on his upcoming ventures is yet to be made, last year, responding to a fan, Babil teased his admirers, stating that he has completed working on two projects. He noted that all he could do was wait, but also hoped that his well-wishers didn’t have to wait much.

