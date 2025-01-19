Coldplay Mumbai Concert Day 1 Review: British band paints the Sky Full of Stars on first night of soldout shows in India

English rock band Coldplay is on their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Shortly after a mesmerising stop in Abu Dhabi, the quartet made its way to Mumbai for three nights of sold-out shows at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. Early hype for the gig took over the internet, making it a hunger game for tickets, and we had the wonderful opportunity to witness it first-hand.

Not their first time performing in India after a festival visit in 2016, the group seemed determined to explore their popularity this time, with five shows across two cities, and the fans did not disappoint with data from BookMyShow recording sell-out status within minutes.

Coldplay made up of Chris Martin- the frontman, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, made it their debut tour stop in the country on January 18, performing to a crowd of 60,000 fans. And what a show they presented.

Their performance was preceded by the likes of Shone and Elyanna, who gave impressive showcases. Next came in Jasleen Royal, who became the first Indian to open for the act but seemed to be struggling to deliver to the enthusiastic crowd. However, her return to the stage with a much cheerful spirit easing all worries.

Treating the crowd waiting with bated breaths, the four walked on stage and it was everything we were hoping for and more as the four-member group made it their mission to create a Paradise for the concertgoers. Indian fans were treated with a beautiful Marathi attempt by the lead singer who soon had everyone hooked to his words.

With fan favorite songs like The Scientist, Hymn for the Weekend, and Yellow, the set was well in place and running with great speed. But a Coldplay concert is incomplete without the full experience and the group obliged with stellar production through light work and a fireworks show, accompanied by the most coveted LED wristbands, illuminating the venue with their passion.

Another highlight was when the lead pulled on a 15-year-old on stage to perform Everglow with him, quirkily wanting to go back to his job after being asked for an autograph. Something Just Like This had Chris Martin turn to sign language in an alien head and was followed by multiple eventful interactions with fans that showed the group’s dedication to their art and amazing crowd work.

At the end of the day, Coldplay showed Mumbai how a concert is done the right way and left everyone with nothing but fond memories from the night.

After sprinkling their magic in Mumbai, the group is set to travel to Ahmedabad for two nights of shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

