EXCLUSIVE: Maidaan director Amit Sharma decodes pre-interval scene and Ajay Devgn's 'outstanding' act in it

Ajay Devgn led Maidaan is one of the most interesting upcoming Bollywood films. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film has been in the making for several years and is now finally hitting cinemas on Eid 2024. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Amit Sharma has talked about his favorite scene in the film and Ajay Devgn's performance in it.

Amit Sharma on his favorite scene in Maidaan

Amit Sharma said, "Just before interval, there's this one scene where the performance of Ajay Devgn is Oh my God. Aur aasan nahi hai woh scene shoot karna, perform karna. (It was not easy to shoot and perform that scene)"

"He's (Ajay Devgn) done amazing work in that scene, like the whole film but he's outstanding. Mereko chahiye tha ke wahaan pe bas ek aankh geeli ho jaaye lekin aansoo nahi tapakna chahiye." (I required that one's eyes should get moist in that scene without a tear rolling down on the cheeks) And he's done it (Amit Sharma expressed without using any words).

Ajay Devgn on how Maidaan is different from other biopics and sport films

Earlier this month, during the trailer launch of Maidaan, Ajay Devgn spoke about how the film is different from the other biopics and sport dramas and mentioned that the movie isn't solely about sports, it encompasses various layers. Apart from the sports aspect, it delves into strong emotional drama. He also highlighted that it's been a while since he portrayed a character with such depth and complexity. He said, “It's not just a sports film. Its a film with so many layers. It's a strong emotional drama apart from sports. After a long time, I played a character with so many layers.”

More about Maidaan

The film portrays the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, who dedicated his life to football and brought immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay Devgn, Maidaan features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and acclaimed Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The screenplay of the film is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, while the dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah. Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this cinematic endeavor is helmed by director Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Eid.

