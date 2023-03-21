EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi says she still has to come to terms with the death of Om Puri, Faruq Shaikh

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is quite a big name in the industry and she has been a part of some iconic films. Besides her acting skills, the actress is known for voicing out her opinion in public. Recently, she graced Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2 and got into a heart-to-heart conversation. She spoke about her illustrious journey so far. Shabana Azmi even talked about her films, the concept of equality, her husband Javed Akhtar, Sridevi and more. Moreover, she also remembered Om Puri and Farooq Shaikh on the show.

Shabana Azmi talks about Om Puri, Farooq Shaikh and Satish Kaushik

When asked about Shabana’s close friends Om Puri, Satish Kaushik and Farooq Shaikh, the actress said ‘I don’t wanna talk about Satish because it’s too raw with me and I haven’t processed it. But about Om Puri and Farooq Shaikh, I think I still have to come to terms with the fact that they are no more. And what cinema, Twitter and things like that does is you keep seeing them. I remember that I saw an interview of Naseer and Om which was a long interview with Anupam Kher and I already watched it earlier but then I saw it again and felt like Om is still there.’

Furthermore, talking about Farooq, Shabana said ‘I regretted a lot about Farooq because we had done a play called ‘Tumhari Amrita’ for almost 22 years and what I remember is we did that play against the back drop of Taj Mahal and it was magical experience. I was like we can’t get any better than this so we should call the curtains. Then Farooq said ‘Why?’ to which I replied ‘We are doing this for 22 years.’ He then said ‘So what? We will do for more 22 years’ and 14 days later he was gone.’ ‘The finality of somebody going away, the unpredictability of it tells you that you must live everyday as if its your last day. This is a very heavy thing to say that Farooq was a very dear friend to me who never said a kind word to me in his life. But whenever I needed him, he was always there', concluded Shabana.

