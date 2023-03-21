EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt's surprise message leaves Shabana Azmi teary-eyed; Says 'Arth couldn't have been..'

Legendary actress Shabana Azmi has time and again managed to win everyone's hearts with her solid performances. She has been a part of some iconic films and has thoroughly entertained the audience with her craft. Recently, the veteran actress graced Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2 and got into a heart-to-heart conversation. She spoke about her illustrious journey so far. Shabana Azmi even talked about her films, the concept of equality, her husband Javed Akhtar and more. We surprised her with a heartfelt message from the ace director Mahesh Bhatt and she was left teary-eyed.

Mahesh Bhatt's warm message leaves Shabana Azmi emotional

Before diving into an in-depth conversation with the talented actress, Pinkvilla surprised her with a long and wholesome message from Mahesh Bhatt. She worked with Bhatt in the 1982 film Arth which went on to become an iconic film. It also starred Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil in important roles. While speaking about the 'generous' Shabana Azmi, Mahesh Bhatt took a walk down memory lane and narrated an anecdote from the sets of Arth. He revealed how Shabana Azmi got emotional after shooting a particular scene in the film. While listening to his message, the actress couldn't hold back her tears.

Mahesh Bhatt said, "Generosity, generosity and generosity - that's what is the defining attribute of Shabana Azmi. She is the most generous actor because she's a generous human being. Arth couldn't have been made without this very unique human being. I had the privilege to encounter in my journey through life. She gave it all and she did not charge me a penny. She said just make the film and not only she did not charge any money, but she brought clothes from her own home. Not only for herself she wore her own clothes, she also had on several occasions gone out of the way and brought clothes for Smita Patil who was considered a arch-rival in the industry at that time. Innumerable memories pound my consciousness when I think of Arth and think of Shabana. During the making of Arth, I remember there was a scene where the character of Pooja Malhotra leave, the central character which Shabana played, having found out that her husband has got a girlfriend and is now moved in with her. First lands up at his girlfriend's door and then when she is asked to go to the office and wait for him there, she waits for him patiently. From the very first shot, I remember of that scene, she just immersed herself into a space in her heart, which I have never seen an actor do."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

He further added, "She became so vulnerable during the course of the scene. There were about 3 or 4 camera setups but never did she lose the thread of emotion that she had touched. Finally when the scene got over in which she has to having begged to her husband (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) to give one more chance and to return back home, and having pleaded that let's make a fresh start, a new beginning...when she is turned down, she walks away and behold Kulbhushan and the camera holds for quite a while and then I called cut. One side I called cut, there was an animal howl I heard and what do I see, I see Shabana crumbling to the ground and fall into pieces. The sight was heartbreaking."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi went 'Oh God' on learning about romantic scenes with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani