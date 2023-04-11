EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal in advanced talks for Dhyan Chand biopic, Deets Inside

Producer Ronnie Screwvala had earlier officially announced that director Abhishek Chaubey will helm the biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand. “1500+ goals, 3 Olympic gold medals, and a story of India’s pride. It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next with #AbhishekChaubey - a biopic on the Hockey Wizard of India - #DHYANCHAND,” the filmmaker had written on Twitter. It was soon reported that Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to play the lead part. However, we have now learnt that Ishaan isn’t a part of the film anymore, and the makers have been in conversation with Vicky Kaushal to play the lead part for a while now.

“Vicky was extremely impressed when he heard the story, and is excited about the project. While the conversation between him and the makers has been going on for some time, now it has moved to the advanced stage. Both the actor and the makers are keen to collaborate on this project, but they will take a final call on the shooting schedule and other formalities post Sam Bahadur,” informs a source close to the development. This will be Vicky’s fourth project with Ronnie Screwvala after Love per Square Foot, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sam Bahadur. They were also supposed to collaborate on The Immortal Ashwatthama, however, there is uncertainty around it as of now.

Sam Bahadur

Meanwhile, last month Vicky Kaushal announced the film wrap of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. “Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMबहादुर !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023,” Vicky Kaushal had captioned an image of his and Meghna on Instagram.

