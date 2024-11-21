Priyanka Chopra is making all the singles feel jealous with her 'Husband jacket kind of morning' photo; Seen yet?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to display their love for each other, and with every new post, they leave us feeling single with their romantic PDA. Currently, the actress is busy filming the second season of Citadel. She recently shared a new picture, proudly flaunting her husband Nick Jonas 'jacket kind of morning'.

In the mirror selfie she shared, Priyanka Chopra is seen striking a pose. The Citadel star wore a crop top paired with black pants, styling her hair in a half-updo. However, what truly grabs attention is the caption and the fact that she’s rocking Nick Jonas’ black puffer jacket. And yes, we can’t help but feel extremely jealous!

See the picture here:

Priyanka, known for her incredible acting talent, also embraces her role as a loving daughter-in-law and a devoted mother to her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

In a recent interview, she shared the biggest lesson she and her husband, Nick, had to learn after getting married to navigate their cultural differences.

Speaking on the Read the Room podcast, Priyanka explained that both she and Nick were deeply fond of each other’s cultures.

She mentioned how Nick had developed a deep appreciation for India, while for her, the United States felt like a second home, having grown up there. The only significant difference they faced was adjusting to their varying cultural norms.

Advertisement

The Citadel 2 star went on to reveal that one of the hardest adjustments for both was learning how to communicate. She shared that, in Indian culture, people often speak over one another, whereas Nick's background typically involved waiting for others to finish speaking.

She mentioned that Jonas had to adapt to this by learning to speak over others, while she had to become more patient and wait for someone to finish their sentence.

Nick’s love for India is well-known, and he often expresses it. In a previous interview with Today magazine, when asked about his favorite Indian dish, he admitted his fondness for paneer.

While he also enjoys samosas, he confessed to being more of a "paneer guy." Nick humorously added that while he doesn't cook much, he’s quite skilled at ordering Indian food.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s latest post gets mistaken as separation announcement from Anushka Sharma; worried fans react, ‘Don’t give heart attacks’