Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3: Shalini Passi reveals shaving her hair four times: ‘I don't want to style my hair much…’

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is one reality TV show that is all over the internet. But more than the OTT series, viewers seem to be obsessed with Shalini Passi, who is a philanthropist, art collector, and wife of businessman Sanjay Passi. During an interaction with NDTV, the popular Delhi wife revealed she has already shaved her head four times.

While talking to the publication about styling her hair, Shalini Passi stated that she doesn’t want to experiment with them much as ultimately, she would be donating them. She revealed that she shaved her hair at Tirupati four times. "Even for me, when I shaved my hair at Tirupati, I shaved it four times,” she divulged adding that she doesn’t want to style her hair much. “Because ultimately, I will donate it,” the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame reasoned.

Talking about her over-the-top headgear showcased in the reality TV show, Shalini admitted that everything comes out of necessity. She further stated that in North India, most people follow Sikh culture. Hence, they don’t cut their hair. Therefore, in order to make their hair different at every event, they accessorize them with hairbands, clips, flowers, tiaras, and other things.

Shalini was recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, giving us an insight into her life. While talking to us, the diva revealed that she avoids taking medicines or antibiotics because she wants her body to heal itself.

She was quick to state, “I don't take any medicines like no, I have not taken antibiotics since like last 25 years I would have 103 fever and not take anything because I want my body to heal itself and my want my immunity, I want the body to fight the infection.”

Explaining the reason, behind her avoiding antibiotics, she stated, “I mean, when you take a medicine, then it shuts your entire system, your digestive system is gone.” Apart from Shalini, the third season of the popular TV show also features Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Kalyani Kalyani Saha Chawla.

