Aamir Khan to launch son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa teaser on THIS date? Find out
Latest reports suggest that Aamir Khan will be launching the teaser for Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa. Check out the date here!
Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his big-screen debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in the movie Loveyapa. Recently, the makers released the first track from the film. Now, reports indicate that Aamir Khan will launch the teaser for Junaid's movie on January 10, 2025.
According to a report by Times of India, following the successful release of Loveyapa's title track, the film's teaser is now ready for launch. The report mentioned that Aamir Khan will unveil the trailer on January 10, 2025, although additional details about the launch have not yet been disclosed.
According to the makers, Loveyapa, set in the world of modern romance, promises a heartwarming story filled with unforgettable performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals. The title announcement was accompanied by the caption: "Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa?"
Presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa is a production of Phantom Studios. The film features an ensemble cast, including Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan, Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is set to release in cinemas on February 7, 2025, just in time for Valentine’s week.
Junaid Khan made his acting debut last year in Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, where he starred alongside Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.
His portrayal of Karsandas Mulji was met with positive reviews. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor made her entry into the film industry with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which was released in 2023.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary. In the film, Genelia plays Aamir’s love interest and joins him in a journey to train a team of specially-abled individuals. The makers are targeting a summer 2025 release.
