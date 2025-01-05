Loveyapa: Aamir Khan reviews Junaid Khan-led upcoming rom-com; says he felt Sridevi's energy in Khushi Kapoor's performance

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to make his theatrical debut with his upcoming romantic-comedy movie, Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The first song of the film has already been dropped, with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan rooting for the youngsters. Now, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has expressed his excitement about his son’s movie. He also spoke about feeling Sridevi’s energy in Khushi’s performance. Read on!

On December 5, 2025, Aamir Khan and his elder son, actor Junaid Khan, interacted with ANI and shared their two cents on the Maharaj actor’s upcoming film, Loveyapa. While talking to the news agency, the young star said that rom-com is an exciting film in which he can be seen in a new kind of role. He also admitted that its very different from Maharaj and also challenging for him as an actor.

When Mr. Perfectionist was asked to share his views on his son’s first big-screen debut film, the Dangal actor said that he watched the rough cut and already liked the movie. Aamir further stated that it’s very entertaining. “The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here,” he told the media house, adding that all the actors have done a splendid job.

Advertisement

Further on, the actor-producer heaped praise on Khushi Kapoor’s performance and stated that he felt her mother Sridevi’s energy. “When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see,” divulged the Ghajini actor.

In the quick interview, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor admitted he is a huge fan of Sridevi and always wanted to work with the late star. Calling her a brilliant artist, Aamir stated that she always kept her talent hidden off-camera. But as soon as the camera started rolling, she would start showing her true talent, which he found to be similar to her daughter Khushi’s performance.

For the unknown, Advait Chandan’s directorial will be released worldwide on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan takes lead like responsible father as he escorts younger son Azad from crowd; poses with older Junaid Khan in VIDEO