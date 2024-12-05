Fardeen Khan recalls when a female fan requested him to not do 'adult' films like No Entry; 'aayenda aapne aisi gandi picture...'

No Entry is one of the most loved comedy films in Bollywood and was the highest-grossing film of 2005. Recently, Fardeen Khan, who played a significant role in the film, shared an amusing yet memorable encounter with a female fan who requested him not to be a part of films like No Entry since it was based on cheating by husbands.

Fardeen Khan sat down for an interview with Mashable India, where he recalled a memorable interaction at the airport with a female fan. In contrast to the love received by the film, the actor described that this female fan, accompanied by her husband and teenage kids, requested her not to do such a film.

Recalling the situation, Khan amusingly said, "She said, Fardeen main aapki bohot badi fan hu lekin aagar aayenda aapne, aisi gandi picture No Entry ki na, itni adult picture, main aapki fan nahi rahungi." (I am your big fan, but if you do an adult film like No Entry again, I won't be your fan.)

He mentioned that the woman explained how her husband and kids leave everything else whenever they see this film airing on television. He mentioned she would not have liked the film's storyline about adultery and cheating.

Apart from sharing the fan interaction, the Khel Khel Mein actor recalled his wonderful memories from working on the film with director Annes Bazmee, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor. He praised the filmmaker's writing and direction skills and noted how Salman Khan added his unique charm to the film, taking it a notch higher.

Fardeen revealed that they all used to have a fun camaraderie on set, and sometimes they used to laugh and have fun to such an extent that it became difficult to look into each other's eyes while filming.

"Half of this picture, I never looked at Anil Kapoor because I used to burst out laughing. I used to look away so that's how that's how it was," Khan recalled.

No Entry was a comedy film released in 2005. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and had undertones of sensitive themes like infidelity with humor. Apart from Fardeen, the film featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitly, and more in significant roles.



