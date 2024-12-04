5 best Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan movies that are pure Bollywood magic

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, two of Bollywood's most iconic actors, have delivered numerous memorable performances together in a range of films over the years. From their entertaining camaraderie in No Entry to the high-octane, action-packed Race 3, the duo has captivated audiences with their impeccable chemistry.

In Biwi No. 1, they explored comedy and drama, while Yuvvraaj showcased their emotional depth in a family saga. Whether drama, romance, or action, their films have left an indelible mark on the industry, making them a beloved pair in Bollywood cinema.

5 best Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan movies you can't miss at all

Race 3

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem

IMDb Rating: 1.9/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2018

Race 3 is a high-octane action thriller directed by Remo D'Souza, released in 2018. The film is the third installment in the Race franchise and features an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, and Daisy Shah.

Salman Khan plays the role of Sikander, a complex character caught in a world of betrayal, revenge, and deceit. Anil Kapoor reprises his role as the cunning and scheming Shamsher, adding intrigue to the plot.

The movie is known for its action sequences, suspense, and dramatic twists, though it received mixed reviews from critics.

No Entry

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitley

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2005

No Entry is a 2005 Bollywood comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee, featuring an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Lara Dutta. The film revolves around three friends entangled in complicated romantic situations.

Salman Khan plays the role of Prem, a charming womanizer who tries to hide his extramarital affairs from his wife. Anil Kapoor portrays Majnu, a man who also secretly enjoys flirting with women, leading to humorous situations.

The movie is known for its slapstick comedy, hilarious dialogues, and the chemistry between the actors, making it a major hit at the box office.

Biwi No. 1

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Baby Karishma

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 1999

Biwi No. 1 is a 1999 Bollywood comedy directed by David Dhawan, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The film revolves around a married man, Prem (Salman Khan), who is caught in a love affair with another woman, Sonia (Sushmita Sen), while his loyal wife, Sumitra (Karisma Kapoor), remains unaware.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of a close friend, a lawyer named Jignesh, who helps Prem navigate his complicated situation. The movie is known for its comedic timing, witty dialogues, and the performances of its lead actors, making it a huge commercial success.

Yuvvraaj

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Zayed Khan, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani

IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Release Year: 2008

Yuvvraaj is a 2008 Bollywood drama film directed by Subhash Ghai, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Zayed Khan. The film explores the complex relationships within a wealthy family.

Salman Khan plays the role of Deven Yuvvraaj, a passionate and rebellious man who returns to his family after years to claim his inheritance. Anil Kapoor portrays Gyanesh, Deven’s brother, who is a mentally challenged, kind-hearted man.

The movie delves into themes of family dynamics, love, and betrayal. Despite its star-studded cast, Yuvvraaj received mixed reviews but was appreciated for its performances and musical score.

Salaam-e-Ishq

Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Vidya Balan, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance

Release Year: 2007

Salaam-e-Ishq is a 2007 Bollywood romantic drama directed by Nikhil Advani, featuring an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Juhi Chawla. The film tells the story of six individuals navigating the complexities of love and relationships.

Salman Khan plays the role of a fun-loving man, Shiv, who struggles with his own love life but is determined to help his friends. Anil Kapoor portrays a married man, Awasthi, whose relationship with his wife (Juhi Chawla) faces challenges.

The movie intertwines these characters' stories, exploring love, heartbreak, and reconciliation across different relationships.

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan's collaboration in Bollywood has consistently entertained audiences with a diverse range of roles, showcasing their versatility and strong screen presence. Whether through intense action, heartfelt drama, or light-hearted comedy, their dynamic performances continue to resonate with fans across the globe.

