Farhan Akhtar has disappointing news for Dil Chahta Hai fans; sequel postponed or shelved? Here's what he said

Dil Chahta Hai was one of the most loved films of its time. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is one film that has not aged at all. The cult starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna was about friendship and love, which fans even now wish to see a sequel to. No matter how many films Farhan makes, fans always have this one question on their minds: When will there be a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai? In a recent interview, the actor and director has opened up about it.

Farhan Akhtar feels amazing when people ask about Dil Chahta Hai sequel

Talking to the Indian Express, Farhan Akhtar revealed that the topic of Dil Chahta Hai never bores him. In fact, he quipped that whenever someone asks him about its sequel, Farhan feels amazed that people have so much love for the film. “I always appreciate that, so it can’t bore me ever. But I don’t feel I need to do a Dil Chahta Hai 2. I feel that film has done what it had to do; I said what I had to say. Anything on it now will be trying to add something to a story that doesn’t need any additions.”

Elaborating further, Farhan Akhtar said that for him, films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the first Rock On to a certain extent, and Jee Le Zaraa, which is still to be made, have the same kind of emotional space in terms of the stories that are being told. Farhan further added that he experienced the same kind of emotions when he did Dil Chahta Hai. And this is the reason he has never thought about going back and doing a sequel.

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

Apart from the excitement around Jee Le Zaraa, yet another film that fans are eagerly waiting for is Don 3. Recently, Excel Entertainment announced that the titular role will be played by Ranveer Singh, and Kiara Advani will play the leading lady. After this announcement, fans are jumping with joy to witness the chemistry of this new pair in the film. Don 3 also marks the return of Farhan Akhtar as a director.

