WATCH: Farhan Akhtar plays iconic Sholay’s theme track while strumming his guitar; Zoya-Amrita Arora left in awe

Farhan Akhtar is a multi-talented personality. Apart from being an impeccable actor, he’s also an acclaimed filmmaker, an ace writer, and a star performer. Recently, he showcased his other talent which is playing the guitar and singing.

Farhan Akhtar is one of the few Bollywood celebs who can do it all. He can write scripts, direct movies, act in them, and sing like a pro too. Hours ago, the actor was seen enjoying a fun evening strumming his guitar. In the video he shared online, the Dil Chahta Hai director can be seen donning a well-tailored black suit. Pairing it with a crisp white shirt, a black tie, and shiny boots, he looked dapper.

But what stole the show was the way he was playing the guitar and whistling the iconic theme song from Ramesh Sippy's film Sholay. Sharing the video, he asked his followers to guess what he was playing. He captioned the clip, “Recognise this ..? #themesforlife.”

Within minutes, the answers started pouring in. The first one was actress Amrita Arora who penned, “Sholay” with a fire emoji. Her sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also commented a smiley emoji. While his wife Shibani Akhtar showered red heart emojis, a user wrote, “I always missed your singing. Please bring it back.”

Farhan Akhtar’s work front

Farhan had definitely got some talent from his screenwriter parents Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. He stepped into the Indian film industry with Dil Chahta Hai for which he was bestowed with multiple awards including a National Award for Best Hindi Film. Since then, he has produced, written, directed, and acted in movies like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Toofaan, Fukrey 3, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and many others.

Interestingly, the singer-songwriter has also sung many film songs like Socha Hai, Pichle Saat Dinon Mein, Señorita, Toh Zinda Ho Tum, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gallan Goodiyan, Atrangi Yaari, Jaago, Manzar Naya, Woh Jahaan and many more.

